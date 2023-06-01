First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva makes post on International Children's Day
First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared a post on her official Instagram page on the occasion of June 1 - International Children's Day, News.Az reports.
The post says: "I wholeheartedly congratulate our little compatriots, and wish robust health and happy life to all children!"