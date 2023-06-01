Yandex metrika counter

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva makes post on International Children's Day

  • Politics
  • Share
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva makes post on International Children's Day

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared a post on her official Instagram page on the occasion of June 1 - International Children's Day, News.Az reports. 

The post says: "I wholeheartedly congratulate our little compatriots, and wish robust health and happy life to all children!"

News about - First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva makes post on International Children's Day


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      