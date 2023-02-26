First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva makes post on Khojaly genocide
25 Feb 2023
First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared a photo on her official Instagram page on the Khojaly genocide, News.Az reports.
The post says: “I pay tribute to the bright memory of the innocent victims of the Khojaly genocide. May Allah rest the souls of all our martyrs in peace.”