Yandex metrika counter

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva makes post on Khojaly genocide

  • Politics
  • Share
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva makes post on Khojaly genocide

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared a photo on her official Instagram page on the Khojaly genocide, News.Az reports. 

The post says: “I pay tribute to the bright memory of the innocent victims of the Khojaly genocide. May Allah rest the souls of all our martyrs in peace.”

News about - First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva makes post on Khojaly genocide


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      