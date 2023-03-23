First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva makes post on month of Ramadan

+ ↺ − 16 px

First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared a post on her official Instagram page on the occasion of the month of Ramadan, News.Az reports.

The post says: “I sincerely congratulate all the people of Azerbaijan and the Muslims of the world on the occasion of the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan! May the blessed month of Ramadan awaken pure emotions and good intentions in hearts, bring abundance to every hearth, and health, joy, happiness and prosperity to everyone's family! May Almighty Allah accept your prayers and fasting!”

News.Az