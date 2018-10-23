First VP Mehriban Aliyeva attends opening of renovated Imam Huseyn Mosque

+ ↺ − 16 px

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has attended the inauguration of Imam Huseyn Mosque restored with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in Yasamal District, Baku.

The mosque’s akhund, Haji Abdul, informed First Vice-President, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva of the Imam Huseyn Mosque, Trend reports.

The mosque was built in 1890 by philanthropist Haji Hajibala.

The renovation and restoration work at the mosque started in 2017. The mosque occupies a total area of 300 square meters.

The mosque’s akhund Haji Abdul presented First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva a Holy Quran.

