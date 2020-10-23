First VP Mehriban Aliyeva: Azerbaijani soldiers liberate cities, settlements from occupation one after another

+ ↺ − 16 px

While carrying out successful operations, Azerbaijani soldiers, one after another, liberate cities and other settlements from occupation, take strategic heights, Azerbaijani First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva said in an interview to Trend News Agency.

"I congratulate all our people on the occasion of these significant events. It is possible to say that good news is coming from the front every day. Our soldiers and officers carry out combat missions with honor," she said.

"After a long break, almost 30 years later, we all are proud to see how an Azerbaijani soldier is hoisting our flag in our native lands. This is not just military success. This is the restoration of historical justice because these are our ancestral, historical lands," Mehriban Aliyeva said.

"It is possible to say that today the Azerbaijani people, being led by President Ilham Aliyev, are writing a new history. This is the history of our common victories," she added.

"I see how the people rallied around their president, determination, and courage of our young people when they accepted the president’s appeal to unite for a common goal, for the sake of the liberation of Azerbaijani lands from the occupation," the First VP said.

