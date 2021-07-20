First VP Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Azerbaijani people on Eid-al-Adha

+ ↺ − 16 px

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made a post on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha on her official Instagram page.

News.Az presents the post:

“Dear fellow countrymen, I extend my sincere congratulations to you and to all Muslims around the world on the occasion of holy Eid al-Adha! On this blessed holiday, I express my solidarity with all your good wishes and intentions, and I wish each of you the best of health, inexhaustible love, good mood and many happy moments. May God accept all your prayers and sacrifices, grant health and happiness to all people, and peace, tranquility and happy days to every country! I commemorate with respect the heroic sons of our people who died heroically for the Motherland, and wish patience to their families and the loved ones. May Almighty God always protect our world!”

