First VP Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates people of Azerbaijan on occasion of Eid al-Adha
- 12 Aug 2019 10:50
- 06 Nov 2025 01:39
First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has congratulated the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Eid al-Adha.
In the congratulatory message posted on her official Instagram page, First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva says: “Dear fellow countrymen, I heartily congratulate you on the occasion of Eid al-Adha. On this holy day, which is a symbol of humanism, kindness, sharing and compassion, I wish our people health, well-being, peace, and endless love. May Allah accept your prayers!”
News.Az