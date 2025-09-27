Yandex metrika counter

First VP Mehriban Aliyeva shares post on 27 September - Remembrance Day - PHOTO

First VP Mehriban Aliyeva shares post on 27 September - Remembrance Day - PHOTO
Photo: AZERTAC

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shared a post on her social media accounts on the occasion of 27 September - the Day of Remembrance, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The post states: "The cherished memory of our heroes who fell for the homeland will always live in our hearts! May Allah rest the souls of our martyrs in peace!"

