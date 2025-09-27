First VP Mehriban Aliyeva shares post on 27 September - Remembrance Day - PHOTO
- 27 Sep 2025 09:36
- 27 Sep 2025 09:37
- 1035560
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/first-vp-mehriban-aliyeva-shares-post-on-27-september-remembrance-day-photo Copied
Photo: AZERTAC
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shared a post on her social media accounts on the occasion of 27 September - the Day of Remembrance, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shared a post on her social media accounts on the occasion of 27 September - the Day of Remembrance, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.
The post states: "The cherished memory of our heroes who fell for the homeland will always live in our hearts! May Allah rest the souls of our martyrs in peace!"