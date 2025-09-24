Mehriban Aliyeva shares video footage of dialogue between Azerbaijani, US presidents - VIDEO
Azerbaijan’s First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shared a video footage of the dialogue between the presidents of Azerbaijan and the United States in New York on her official Instagram page.
News.Az presents the post.
