Yandex metrika counter

Mehriban Aliyeva shares video footage of dialogue between Azerbaijani, US presidents - VIDEO

  • Politics
  • Share
Mehriban Aliyeva shares video footage of dialogue between Azerbaijani, US presidents - VIDEO
Photo: Azer

Azerbaijan’s First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shared a video footage of the dialogue between the presidents of Azerbaijan and the United States in New York on her official Instagram page.

News.Az presents the post. 



News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      