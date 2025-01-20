First VP Mehriban Aliyeva shares post on anniversary of 20 January tragedy

+ ↺ − 16 px

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva shared a post on her social media accounts in commemoration of the 35th anniversary of the 20 January tragedy, News.Az reports.

The post reads:“I honor the cherished memory of the innocent victims of the 20 January tragedy with deep respect. May Allah rest the souls of all our martyrs in peace!”

News.Az