First VP Mehriban Aliyeva shares post on Constitution Day - PHOTO

Azerbaijan's First Vice-Presiden Mehriban Aliyeva has posted a photo on her social media accounts on the occasion of November 12 – Constitution Day.

Azerbaijan today marks the 30th anniversary of its Constitution, the country’s basic law adopted in a nationwide referendum on November 12, 1995.

It was the first Constitution of independent Azerbaijan after the restoration of state sovereignty.

Azerbaijan’s first Constitution was originally adopted on May 19, 1921, during the First All-Azerbaijan Congress of Soviets. Subsequent versions were approved in 1925 and 1978, reflecting the framework of the USSR Constitution while incorporating national elements.

Following the restoration of independence, comprehensive work began on drafting a new Constitution. In 1994, under the leadership of President Heydar Aliyev, a Constitutional Commission was formed, and the draft was opened for public discussion. The finalized document was approved in a referendum on November 12, 1995.

The current Constitution comprises five sections, 12 chapters, and 158 articles. It has been amended in nationwide referenda held in 2002, 2009, and 2016.

On February 6, 1996, President Heydar Aliyev officially designated November 12 as Constitution Day, a date now celebrated annually to honor the founding of Azerbaijan’s independent statehood and legal framework.

