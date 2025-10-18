Yandex metrika counter

First VP Mehriban Aliyeva shares post on Day of Restoration of Independence - PHOTO

First VP Mehriban Aliyeva shares post on Day of Restoration of Independence - PHOTO
Photo: AZERTAC

First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared a post on her social media accounts on the occasion of the Day of Restoration of IndependenceNews.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The post reads: “May Azerbaijan's state independence, sovereignty, and the peace and tranquility in our country be eternal!”

