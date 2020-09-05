Fishing tourism developing in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The number of fish in the reservoirs of Azerbaijan has increased since the summer of 2019, Head of the Union of Amateur Fishermen of Azerbaijan, Afgan Aliyev said, Trend reports.

Aliyev noted that this fact is evidenced by the indicators of the last two years.

Along with fishermen, fishing amateurs also confirm this, he added.

“I am very glad that those fishing in all reservoirs of Azerbaijan don’t return home empty-handed. They also give positive feedback for the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources campaign against poaching, thanks to which such a positive situation has developed. In particular, thanks to supporting for amateur fishing by the country's leadership, positive results have been achieved in this area,” emphasized the head.

He added that positive tendencies in the country are observed in the field of fishing tourism.

“So far, 16 fishing tournaments dedicated to martyrs have been held in Azerbaijan. Another international tournament was dedicated to the martyrs of the April battles. Amateur anglers from Turkey, Latvia, Russia, Lithuania, and Azerbaijan took part in the tournament. We’re greatly pleased that fishing tourism is developing in the country,” Aliyev added.

News.Az

