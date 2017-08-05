Fitch Affirms Azerbaijan at 'BB+'

+ ↺ − 16 px

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Azerbaijan's Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BB+' with Negative Outlooks, the agency reported.

The issue rating on Azerbaijan's senior unsecured foreign- and local-currency debt has also been affirmed at 'BB+', according to APA.

Azerbaijan's 'BB+' ratings balance a strong external balance sheet and low government debt. The Negative Outlook reflects continued risks and uncertainty around the macroeconomic and financial sector adjustment currently under way.

