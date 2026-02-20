Five dead in fire at Japan's Buddhist temple
- 20 Feb 2026 14:02
- 20 Feb 2026 14:03
- 1049680
- World
- Share https://news.az/news/five-dead-in-fire-at-japan-s-buddhist-temple Copied
Source: Kyodo
A fire broke out early Friday at a Buddhist temple in western Japan, leaving five people dead, local authorities confirmed.
Police said the victims are believed to have been living at the two-story wooden temple in Shimonoseki, located in Yamaguchi Prefecture, News.Az reports, citing Kyodo.
The building included a connected residential section where the occupants resided.
RECOMMENDED STORIES
Emergency services responded after a neighbor reported the blaze. According to police and the local fire department, the fire was extinguished at approximately 5:40 a.m., about three hours after the initial emergency call.
Authorities are continuing to investigate the cause of the fire.
By Nijat Babayev