Five dead in fire at Japan's Buddhist temple

Source: Kyodo

A fire broke out early Friday at a Buddhist temple in western Japan, leaving five people dead, local authorities confirmed.

Police said the victims are believed to have been living at the two-story wooden temple in Shimonoseki, located in Yamaguchi Prefecture, News.Az reports, citing Kyodo.

The building included a connected residential section where the occupants resided.

Emergency services responded after a neighbor reported the blaze. According to police and the local fire department, the fire was extinguished at approximately 5:40 a.m., about three hours after the initial emergency call.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the cause of the fire.


