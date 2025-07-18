Five men deported by U.S. to Eswatini placed in solitary confinement, fate unclear

Five men deported by U.S. to Eswatini placed in solitary confinement, fate unclear

+ ↺ − 16 px

Five men deported by the United States under a revived third-country program have been placed in solitary confinement in Eswatini, where they will remain for an undetermined time, a government spokesperson confirmed Friday.

The men, citizens of Vietnam, Jamaica, Cuba, Yemen, and Laos, were convicted of serious crimes in the U.S., including murder and child rape, according to Homeland Security. Officials described them as “uniquely barbaric,” News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Eswatini said the men will eventually be repatriated to their home countries with help from a U.N. migration agency, though no timeline has been given. The International Organization for Migration said it has not yet been involved.

The deportations mark the continuation of former President Donald Trump’s third-country policy, which sends deportees to nations where they have no ties. Eswatini, Africa’s last absolute monarchy, has been criticized for human rights abuses, raising concerns about the detainees’ treatment.

The agreement between Washington and Mbabane remains classified, fueling speculation over the terms and motives behind the deal.

News.Az