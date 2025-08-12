Five more Palestinians die of starvation in Gaza as global protests condemn journalist killings

Five more Palestinians die of starvation in Gaza as global protests condemn journalist killings

+ ↺ − 16 px

Gaza’s Health Ministry says five more Palestinians, including two children, have died from starvation, bringing the total number of hunger-related deaths in the enclave to 227, among them 103 children.

The deaths come as Palestinians held funerals for five Al Jazeera journalists killed in an Israeli strike. The targeted attack sparked protests in cities worldwide, including London, Berlin, Tunis, and Ramallah, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The EU, China, and Germany – one of Israel’s closest allies – have condemned the killings, while the UN labeled the strike a “grave breach of international humanitarian law.”

Since Israel’s war on Gaza began, at least 61,499 Palestinians have been killed and 153,575 wounded. In Israel, 1,139 people were killed and more than 200 taken captive during the October 7, 2023, attacks.

News.Az