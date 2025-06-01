News.az
News
Starvation
Gaza records 185 starvation deaths in August, highest since war began
02 Sep 2025-22:48
Ten Palestinians die of starvation in Gaza within 24 hours
30 Aug 2025-14:56
Five die of hunger as Amnesty accuses Israel of starving Gaza
18 Aug 2025-16:39
Five more Palestinians die of starvation in Gaza as global protests condemn journalist killings
12 Aug 2025-14:17
Terrible thirst hits Gaza amid polluted water and broken infrastructure
06 Aug 2025-12:15
Protesters rally outside Trump’s New York hotel against starvation in Gaza
05 Aug 2025-14:42
Gaza Media Office: Majority of aid trucks allowed by Israel looted
01 Aug 2025-10:38
Hunger games, UN edition:
Starvation becomes policy
01 Aug 2025-06:44
Death toll in Israel’s war on Gaza surpasses 60,000 amid dire famine conditions
30 Jul 2025-10:25
‘Widespread starvation’ grips Gaza, global hunger monitor warns
29 Jul 2025-12:17
