Yandex metrika counter

Five of those injured in house blast in Khirdalan discharged from hospital

  • Noncategory
  • Share
Five of those injured in house blast in Khirdalan discharged from hospital

Five of those injured by a blast in a two-storey private house in the city of Khirdalan have been discharged from hospital, said Mehriban Aliyeva, director of the Absheron Central District Hospital.   

“The injured – Emil Aliyev, Huseynov Arif, Firudin Musayev, Simaya Alazova and Khadija Shukurzade have been discharged from hospital after receiving the necessary medical aid. Another injured – Vusal Musayev is in intensive care,” Aliyeva added.  


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      