Five of those injured in house blast in Khirdalan discharged from hospital

Five of those injured by a blast in a two-storey private house in the city of Khirdalan have been discharged from hospital, said Mehriban Aliyeva, director of the Absheron Central District Hospital.

“The injured – Emil Aliyev, Huseynov Arif, Firudin Musayev, Simaya Alazova and Khadija Shukurzade have been discharged from hospital after receiving the necessary medical aid. Another injured – Vusal Musayev is in intensive care,” Aliyeva added.

News.Az