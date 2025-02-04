Five people shot in Sweden school shooting

Police at the scene of an incident at Risbergska School, in Örebro, Sweden, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025. (Kicki Nilsson/TT News Agency via AP)

Five people have been shot at a school in central Sweden, police say.

The shooting happened in Örebro, 200km (124m) west of Stockholm, on Tuesday afternoon, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

Police said the extent of the injuries was unclear.

The incident took place before 13:00 local time and officials are urging residents to stay away from the school.

"This is currently seen as an attempted murder, arson and aggravated weapons offence," police said in a statement.

The shooting appears to have happened at a Komvux, or adult education centre.

These centres are attended primarily by people who did not finish primary or secondary school.

Police say students at nearby schools are being kept indoors "for security purposes".

