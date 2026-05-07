Towie star Jake Hall dies aged 35 after tragic accident

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Former Towie star Jake Hall has died aged 35 following a devastating accident at a rented property in Santa Margalida, Majorca, News.Az reports, citing GB News.

The reality television personality, who appeared on The Only Way Is Essex, was discovered by police in a pool of blood after suffering catastrophic head wounds in the early hours of the morning.

Authorities report that glass fragments caused the fatal injuries after Mr Hall reportedly broke through a glass door during a villa gathering.

Emergency responders attempted resuscitation at the scene but were unable to save him.

Spanish authorities have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

A source is alleged to have told The Sun: "Witnesses told investigators he had been out partying all night and decided to carry on the party back at the place he was renting."

It is believed that officers were called to the property at around 7:30am on Wednesday morning.

News.Az