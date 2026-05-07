Cannes great 8 2026 lineup announced with new UK films

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The UK’s Cannes Great 8 online showcase has announced its 2026 lineup of feature films by emerging British filmmakers, including new projects from Screen International Stars of Tomorrow Shalini Adnani and Billy Lumby.

Shalini Adnani’s debut feature Our Share of Sand stars Ellora Torchia, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Maya Mehta, News.Az reports, citing Screen Daily.

The story follows a 12-year-old girl who returns to India with her mother to reunite with her father, only for the family to be confronted by a tragic accident. As events unfold, the girl is forced to confront patterns of exploitation and complicity within her family.

The film is backed by the BFI and Film4 and produced by Fifth Mirror Pictures, Heretic and Suitable Pictures, with Global Constellation handling sales.

Billy Lumby’s Florid is set in London’s supported accommodation and psychiatric care system. It follows a young man who experiences auditory hallucinations and features Jonathan Jules, Saskia Chana and rapper Unknown T in the cast. The project is supported by BBC Film, Film i Väst, Academy Films and Head Gear, and is produced by Atar Studios and Joi Productions.

Footage from all selected films will be presented by the filmmakers and made available online to buyers and festival programmers starting May 8, with the showcase running throughout the festival period. The event no longer includes a physical screening component.

Cannes Great 8 is funded and produced by the BFI and the British Council, with additional support from BBC Film and Film4.

News.Az