HMS Prince of Wales departs Scotland for Atlantic security mission

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Britain’s flagship aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales has left Scotland for a deployment in the North Atlantic and High North as part of a security mission involving NATO allies and the Joint Expeditionary Force.

The warship sailed from the Glen Mallan jetty in Loch Long after taking on ammunition and supplies over the bank holiday period, News.Az reports, citing Argyll Bute.

It will be joined by a Type 45 destroyer and a Royal Fleet Auxiliary tanker as part of a carrier strike group operating in Nordic waters.

During the deployment, the task group will conduct joint exercises with allied forces, including training drills designed to test rapid-response tactics and protect high-value naval assets from fast-moving threats in confined and open sea environments.

The mission includes operations near Norway’s fjords and wider High North waters, with further participation in NATO-led exercises focused on anti-submarine warfare and maritime security.

Officials described the deployment as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen cooperation with regional partners and maintain readiness in strategically important northern waters, where allied naval forces regularly operate together.

News.Az