Teen driver admits attempted murder after pedestrian hit in hit-and-run

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A 19-year-old driver has pleaded guilty to attempted murder after deliberately driving a car into a pedestrian in Kilmarnock in September 2025.

Anthony Hornell admitted the offence after striking 32-year-old Christopher Barrowman during a late-night incident on 28 September. The High Court in Glasgow heard that Hornell was driving a Vauxhall Corsa with three passengers when the confrontation took place, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

Prosecutors said Hornell and one of his passengers shouted from the vehicle as they passed Barrowman, prompting him to jog after the car and step into the road. Hornell then turned the vehicle towards him and accelerated.

According to the prosecution, Hornell said to his passengers, “watch this boys, he is getting rammed,” before driving directly at Barrowman, who was standing in the road with his arms out.

Barrowman was struck head-on, rolling onto the bonnet and windscreen before falling to the ground. He suffered minor injuries, including a suspected concussion, but was later discharged from hospital after a CT scan showed no serious damage.

After the collision, Hornell left the scene, later picking up a friend and admitting he had hit someone. The damaged vehicle was later abandoned and traced by police, who arrested Hornell nearby.

His defence lawyer told the court that Hornell regretted his actions and wished to apologise to the victim, adding that he understood the incident could have resulted in far more serious injuries.

Sentencing has been deferred pending background reports, with the judge warning that Hornell faces a custodial sentence.

News.Az