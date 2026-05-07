Emirates annual profit climbs despite regional conflict

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Emirates Airline Group announced a 3 percent increase in annual profits to $5.7 billion despite major disruptions caused by the war, which grounded flights and repeatedly targeted Dubai airport, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The state-owned group, which includes Emirates, the world’s largest long-haul carrier, reported record pre-tax profits of $6.6 billion and record cash assets totaling $16.2 billion.

The company said March, the final month of the financial year, was “disruptive and challenging.”

“For the first 11 months of 2025-26 the picture across the Group was very positive,” Chairman and CEO Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum said in a statement.

“Although we are still operating at a lower passenger capacity than pre-disruption, cargo operations have ramped up to support the movement of essential goods into and through the UAE,” he added.

News.Az