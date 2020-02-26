Five vaccine prototypes against novel coronavirus developed in Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian scientists have developed five vaccine prototypes against the novel coronavirus but they are still at the initial stage of research, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said on Wednesday, TASS reports.

"Five vaccine prototypes have been developed but the work is at the initial stage. I would like to add that colleagues are working assiduously on that and when we have more concrete results we will tell about them," she said.

News.Az

