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Texas Weather
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Heavy rain and a growing flood threat are set to impact Central Texas through Friday evening, with forecasters warning of dangerous conditions during both the morning and evening commutes.
01 May 2026-15:13
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At least two people have died and several others were injured after powerful storms and tornadoes struck parts of Texas, authorities confirmed.
27 Apr 2026-15:58
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A tornado-producing thunderstorm left at least two people dead in northern Texas and displaced at least 20 families, with many homes sustaining major damage, authorities said Sunday.27 Apr 2026-08:50
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Central Texas is expected to experience heavy rainfall and potentially strong storms Friday evening and into Saturday morning, prompting event cancellations and schedule changes.24 Oct 2025-13:26
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A tropical wave of low pressure is set to bring increased moisture and scattered showers to Houston and the surrounding Gulf Coast region starting Friday. While not a strong storm system, the disturbance will lead to occasional heavy rain and isolated flooding risks along the Texas coast this weekend.25 Jul 2025-17:25
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The Pacific Northwest is staring down a rare spring severe thunderstorm threat and Texas is preparing to see up to half a year’s worth of rain by the weekend as March continues its streak of unusually disruptive weather.27 Mar 2025-00:56
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A sprawling storm system crossing the U.S. on Friday caused deadly crashes, damaged buildings and fanned more than 100 wildfires in several central states, prompting evacuation orders in some communities.15 Mar 2025-09:42
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Severe thunderstorms are wreaking havoc across Texas, Louisiana, and Arkansas, with the National Weather Service warning of dangerous conditions, including high winds, hail, and the potential for tornadoes.27 Dec 2024-15:48
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Winter winds in the US have delivered deadly surf conditions to western states and reports of tornadoes to Texas, as parts of the US faced severe weather over the holidays.27 Dec 2024-09:01
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