Flash flooding threatens Northeast as dangerous heat and humidity bake the South

Heavy rains and flash flooding are expected to impact the Northeast, particularly along the I-95 corridor, as a combination of excessive moisture, lingering heat, and atmospheric dynamics push storms eastward. Areas from Washington, D.C. to Baltimore, Philadelphia, and northern New Jersey face a significant risk of heavy downpours, with rainfall rates up to 3 inches per hour and localized totals reaching 5 to 8 inches. These storms also carry the threat of damaging winds and hail.

Meanwhile, the South continues to endure oppressive heat and humidity under an intense heat dome, with more than 50 million Americans across 11 states under heat alerts. Extreme heat warnings remain in effect across the lower Mississippi River Valley, where heat indices could climb between 110 and 120 degrees Fahrenheit. The Southwest will also see soaring temperatures this weekend, with Phoenix and Tucson expecting highs between 105 and 114 degrees, News.Az reports, citing ABC News.

Adding to the challenges, the Pacific Northwest and Utah face red flag warnings as dry, windy conditions and lightning from thunderstorms increase wildfire risks. Smoke from hundreds of wildfires raging in Canada is also affecting air quality across Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan, all of which are currently under air quality alerts.

