Floating exchange rate regime might be extended up to 2021

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan revealed priority directions of monetary policy for 2018-2021.

According to the concept of socio-economic development and the forecast figures of Azerbaijan for 2018 and next 3 years, taking into account that strengthening of macroeconomic coordination, provision of mutual coordination between the monetary policy and budgetary and tax policy are one of the main conditions for sustainability of macroeconomic stability in the country, monetary program for conduction of monetary policy is planned to be realized, as well as the relevant state bodies to be coordinated for effective forecasting of liquidity, including dialogue among different target groups to be strengthened within the improvement of active communication and accountability in effective management of the expectations.



Moreover, taking into consideration the reliable protection of the quick exchange rate regime from negative external shocks and importance of quick exchange rate regime for balancing of economy and balance of payment, it’s planned to continue floating exchange rate regime.

News.Az

News.Az