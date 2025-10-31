Flood hits Semarang of Indonesia - PHOTO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Flood hits Semarang of Indonesia, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

People transport a motorbike by a cart through flood water after heavy rain in Semarang, Central Java, Indonesia, Oct. 30, 2025. (Photo by Kalila/Xinhua)

A train passes through a flood-affected area after heavy rain in Semarang, Central Java, Indonesia, Oct. 30, 2025. (Photo by Kalila/Xinhua)

This photo provided by Indonesia's National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) shows people riding a vehicle to pass through flood water after heavy rain in Semarang, Central Java, Indonesia, Oct. 29, 2025. (BNPB/Handout via Xinhua) FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY

People wade through flood water after heavy rain in Semarang, Central Java, Indonesia, Oct. 30, 2025. (Photo by Kalila/Xinhua)

News.Az