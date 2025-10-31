Flood hits Semarang of Indonesia - PHOTO
Source: Xinhua
Flood hits Semarang of Indonesia, News.az reports citing Xinhua.
People transport a motorbike by a cart through flood water after heavy rain in Semarang, Central Java, Indonesia, Oct. 30, 2025. (Photo by Kalila/Xinhua)
A train passes through a flood-affected area after heavy rain in Semarang, Central Java, Indonesia, Oct. 30, 2025. (Photo by Kalila/Xinhua)
This photo provided by Indonesia's National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) shows people riding a vehicle to pass through flood water after heavy rain in Semarang, Central Java, Indonesia, Oct. 29, 2025. (BNPB/Handout via Xinhua) FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY
People wade through flood water after heavy rain in Semarang, Central Java, Indonesia, Oct. 30, 2025. (Photo by Kalila/Xinhua)