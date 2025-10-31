Yandex metrika counter

Flood hits Semarang of Indonesia - PHOTO

  • World
  • Share
Flood hits Semarang of Indonesia - PHOTO
Source: Xinhua

Flood hits Semarang of Indonesia, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

People transport a motorbike by a cart through flood water after heavy rain in Semarang, Central Java, Indonesia, Oct. 30, 2025. (Photo by Kalila/Xinhua)

News about - Flood hits Semarang of Indonesia - PHOTO

A train passes through a flood-affected area after heavy rain in Semarang, Central Java, Indonesia, Oct. 30, 2025. (Photo by Kalila/Xinhua)

News about - Flood hits Semarang of Indonesia - PHOTO

This photo provided by Indonesia's National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) shows people riding a vehicle to pass through flood water after heavy rain in Semarang, Central Java, Indonesia, Oct. 29, 2025. (BNPB/Handout via Xinhua) FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY

News about - Flood hits Semarang of Indonesia - PHOTO

People wade through flood water after heavy rain in Semarang, Central Java, Indonesia, Oct. 30, 2025. (Photo by Kalila/Xinhua)


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      