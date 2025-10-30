Coastal flooding expected in New York amid heavy rain and storms

+ ↺ − 16 px

New York City is expected to experience heavy rain, storms, and gusty winds on Thursday, with flooding likely to affect the afternoon and evening commute, News.Az reports, citing Fox 5.

"The heavy rain with storms come through a little bit later on, along with the potential of coastal flooding," FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods said. "Not just coastal flooding, but also some street flooding out there as well, especially for the afternoon and evening commute."

Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. across the city. High near 63. Breezy, with an east wind 20 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Showers and thunderstorms likely before 11 p.m., then a chance of showers between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 52. East wind 14 to 18 mph becoming southwest after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

According to the NWS, a "widespread 1 to 2" with locally up to 3" N&W of NYC" is expected. The agency said much of the rain will fall in a six-hour period from the afternoon into the evening.

"A few trees could be downed," the NWS said. "Power outages are possible. Outdoor decorations or poorly secured outdoor objects may be damaged or blown away."

Isolated wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible, as well as the potential for minor coastal flooding.

