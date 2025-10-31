Floods in central Vietnam claim 28 lives

+ ↺ − 16 px

Death toll from severe rains and flooding in Vietnam's central region has reached 28, with six people still missing and 43 others injured.

More than 22,100 houses remain inundated, mainly in Hue and Da Nang cities. Floods and landslides have destroyed or swept away 91 houses and damaged 181 others, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

About 245,000 households are still out of power in the region, mostly in Da Nang with more than 225,000 affected. A total of 80 sites on national highways are blocked or disrupted due to landslides.

Flooding is forecast to persist for another one to two days in the region, the report said.

News.Az