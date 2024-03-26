Floods, landslides kill at least 27 people in Brazil

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 27 people lost their lives in floods and landslides triggered by heavy rainfall in the past few days in Brazil, officials said on Monday, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

The death toll in the Brazilian state of Espirito Santo rose to 19, while eight people have been killed in Rio de Janeiro.

At least six people are also missing, and more than 7,000 people were forced to flee their homes in Espirito Santo.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva previously extended his condolences to those affected, and said his government was working with local and state authorities to "protect, prevent and repair flood damage.

