Florida airport to be renamed after President Trump

Lawmakers voted on Thursday to rename Palm Beach International Airport as the “President Donald J. Trump International Airport,” according to state records, News.Az reports, AFP.

The measure now heads to Governor Ron DeSantis, who is expected to sign it into law.

The airport is located in Palm Beach, a coastal town known for its beaches and upscale estates, and sits just minutes from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence.

Before the name change can take effect, it must also receive approval from the Federal Aviation Administration.

If finalized, the airport would join a growing list of institutions bearing Trump’s name. In December, the board of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts voted to rename the venue the “Trump-Kennedy Center.” During the same month, the State Department added Trump’s name to the United States Institute of Peace.

Trump has also reportedly sought to rename New York’s Penn Station and Washington Dulles International Airport after himself, though those proposals were not approved.

Separately, the Treasury Department confirmed that draft designs have been prepared for a commemorative $1 coin featuring Trump’s image, despite existing laws that prohibit portraying a sitting or living president on U.S. currency.

On Thursday, a large blue banner displaying Trump’s portrait was hung across the headquarters of the Justice Department, an agency traditionally regarded as independent from political influence.