Florida speedboat clash kills 4, wounds 6

Cuban forces say they killed four people and injured six others after a Florida-registered speedboat entered Cuban waters and opened fire on a patrol vessel on Wednesday, in a rare armed confrontation amid rising tensions with the United States.

According to Cuba’s Interior Ministry, the group on the boat — whom authorities say were anti-government Cubans living in the United States — was armed with rifles, handguns, homemade explosives and protective gear. When Cuban border guards approached to identify the vessel near Villa Clara province, the ministry says the boat’s passengers fired first, wounding the Cuban patrol commander. Cuban forces returned fire, News.az reports, citing Reuters.

An additional suspect was detained on land, and the wounded are receiving medical care, the ministry added. Havana claims preliminary statements from detainees indicated an intent “to carry out an infiltration for terrorist purposes.”

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stressed it was not a U.S. operation and said no American personnel were involved, noting Washington will investigate the incident independently.

