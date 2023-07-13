FM: Armenia must realize that no provocation will remain unanswered

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Azerbaijan has a clear-cut stand. We urge Armenia to refrain from provocations. Everyone, first of all Armenia, must realize that no provocation will remain unanswered and retaliation will come in the toughest way,” Azerbaijan`s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov told journalists, News.az reports.

“Resorting to provocations may have only a negative impact on any process, meeting and negotiation processes as a whole. Because it negatively affects the situation by causing more tension,” he added.

News.Az