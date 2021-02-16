FM Bayramov discussed trilateral statements with OSCE MG Co-Chairs

+ ↺ − 16 px

On February 16, 2021, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Igor Popov (Russian Federation), Stéphane Visconti (France), Andrew Schofer (USA), and Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk in the format of a video conference.

The sides discussed the current situation in the region, including the implementation of the trilateral statements of November 10, 2020, and January 11, 2021.

The importance of restoring trust and peaceful coexistence to ensure lasting peace and security in the region was stressed.

