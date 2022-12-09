FM Bayramov met with UK's Ambassador to Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with UK's Ambassador to the country Fergus Auld, the Foreign Ministry told News.az.

The sides praised the Azerbaijan-UK cooperation both in bilateral and multilateral frameworks, as well as discussed collaboration issues in energy, transport, transit, education, and other fields.

The officials emphasized that the economic progress achieved between the two countries is of particular significance. They also outlined that the UK is the strongest player in Azerbaijan's foreign direct investment (FDI).

News.Az