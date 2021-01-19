FM Cavusoglu: Turkey can normalize ties with Armenia depending on stable ceasefire in Karabakh
Turkey and Azerbaijan will be able to take steps to normalize relations with Armenia if a stable ceasefire is observed, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said, according to local media.
Cavusoglu made the remark at a press conference with his German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas.
According to the Turkish minister, a ceasefire has been reached in the Nagorno-Karabakh region.
"This important opportunity shouldn’t be missed. If the ceasefire will be continuous, Turkey and Azerbaijan can take steps to normalize relations with Armenia," he added.