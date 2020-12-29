FM Jeyhun Bayramov holds meeting with UN, EU and World Bank officials

+ ↺ − 16 px

On December 29, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Ghulam Isaczai, UNDP Resident Representative in Azerbaijan Alessandro Fracassetti, EU Representative to Azerbaijan Kestutis Jankauskas and Acting Head of the World Bank Office in Azerbaijan Saida Bagirli.

During the meeting, the sides discussed issues of post-conflict rehabilitation and demining support in the territories affected by the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Representatives of the UN, the EU and the World Bank expressed readiness to conduct a relevant assessment of the conflict-affected areas of the Republic of Azerbaijan, including Nagorno-Karabakh, prepare a report and share recommendations with the Azerbaijani side in accordance with the existing "Assessment for Restoration and Peacebuilding" methodology.

The sides exchanged views on the topic.

