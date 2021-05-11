Yandex metrika counter

FM Lavrov: Moscow highly appreciates work of Azerbaijan-Russia-Armenia trilateral group

Moscow highly appreciates the work of the trilateral Russia-Azerbaijan-Armenia group at the level of deputy prime ministers, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, News.Az reports.

Speaking at a joint press conference with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku on Tuesday, Lavrov called the group’s work ‘very productive'.

"We have every reason to believe that in the near future we will receive the results of this work," he added.


