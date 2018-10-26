FM Mammadyarov meets Special Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-office for the South Caucasus Rudolf Michalka

+ ↺ − 16 px

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met the Special Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-office for the South Caucasus Rudolf Michalka.

An exchange of views over the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno Karabakh conflict and current situation of the relations between the OSCE and Azerbaijan were discussed in the meeting. Minister E.Mammadyarov informed the Special Representative about the negotiation process with the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs and stressed that the main obstacle to the settlement of the conflict is the illegal presence of the armed forces of Armenia on the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

Noting that the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict should be resolved based on the UN Security Council resolutions and the relevant documents of the OSCE, Minister specially emphasized that the illegal resettlement policy and the attempts to change the demographic composition in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan contradict the Geneva Convention IV on the Protection of Civilians in Time of War of 1949 and its Additional Protocols, which Armenia subscribed to in 1993.

Special Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-office for the South Caucasus Rudolf Michalka noted that it’s his first visit to the region and expressed his thanks for in-depth information presented to him.

News.Az

