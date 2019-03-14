FM Mammadyarov receives newly appointed Ambassador of Argentina

+ ↺ − 16 px

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov received Ambassador Sergio Osvaldo Perez Gunella, the newly appointed Ambassador of the Republic of Argentina to the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov noted that relations between Azerbaijan and Argentina are developing and expressed confidence that further cooperation between the two countries will continue to expand. The existing prospects in furthering the relations especially in economic, trade and tourism spheres were highlighted.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov stressed that the Republic of Argentina in its capacity of the observer has been invited to the 18th summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), which will be held in October in Baku this year and expressed hope that Argentine will be represented at the high level at this event.

Ambassador Sergio Osvaldo Perez Gunella noted that Argentina is keen on the development of cooperation with Azerbaijan in the economy and other fields and mentioned that he would spare no efforts on further enhancement of bilateral commercial ties during his diplomatic mission.

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov wished to the Ambassador of Argentine every success in his diplomatic activities.

During the meeting, Ambassador Sergio Osvaldo Perez Gunella presented a copy of his credentials to Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov.

