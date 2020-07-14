FM Mammadyarov receives outgoing ambassador of the Kingdom of Netherlands

+ ↺ − 16 px

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov received Mr. Onno Kervers, the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Netherlands to the Republic of Azerbaijan upon the termination of his diplomatic tenure.

Ambassador Onno Kervers expressed his gratitude for the support rendered to him to fulfill his diplomatic activities.

At the meeting, the sides expressed satisfaction over the current status of bilateral relations on economic, trade, and political spheres, as well as the current development level and perspectives of cooperation between both states.

The sides also exchanged views on the issues related to global fighting against the pandemic, the measures taken in this regard by the states, and international cooperation to that end.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov highly appreciated the efforts of Ambassador Onno Kervers in the development of bilateral relations and wished him every success in his future endeavors.

