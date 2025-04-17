FM: Restoring communication between Azerbaijan’s Western region and Nakhchivan is of great importance

The minister noted that significant progress has been achieved in this regard through intensive contacts with Armenia in recent years. He described 2024 as a landmark year: “For the first time, an agreement has been reached as a result of negotiations. Four villages in Azerbaijan’s Gazakh district, which had remained under Armenian occupation since the early 1990s, have been returned. Contacts between the two countries’ state commissions are ongoing and are expected to continue in the coming months. Overall, Azerbaijan remains optimistic about the process.”

Minister Bayramov also underscored the importance of restoring communications between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

“Ensuring unimpeded passage between Azerbaijan’s Western regions and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic has long been on the negotiations agenda. Unfortunately, no concrete progress has been made on this front. Azerbaijan is ready to move forward, but Armenia has yet to fulfill its obligations under the agreement. Restoring communication between Azerbaijan’s Western regions and Nakhchivan, along with unblocking regional communication lines, is of great importance to us,” he added.