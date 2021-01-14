FM: Turkey to continue activity to ensure ceasefire in Karabakh

+ ↺ − 16 px

The cause of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict was the occupation of the territory of one country by another country, its open violation of international law, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said in an interview with local media.

“Despite all Armenia’s attacks, Azerbaijan eventually regained control over its occupied territories,” Cavusoglu said.

The Turkish minister stressed that the conflict ended 44 days after its aggravation as a result of the signing of a joint statement on ceasefire and cessation of all hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh region dated November 9, 2020.

“The statement first of all emphasizes the belonging of the Nagorno-Karabakh region to Azerbaijan. The document reflects the views and proposals of the OSCE Minsk Group. It can still play a role in this process. The OSCE Minsk Group co-chairmen must be more constructive and learn from their past activity,” he added.

The minister emphasized that great opportunities have emerged to ensure lasting peace in the region.

"In response to Azerbaijan's invitation, we will continue to work to enforce the ceasefire regime and carry out reconstruction work,” the foreign minister said. “We have established a joint ceasefire monitoring center with Russia. The ceasefire is extremely important and it must be observed."

News.Az