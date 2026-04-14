Atlético Madrid reach Champions League semi finals after decade by eliminating Barcelona

Despite suffering a 2–1 defeat in the second leg at the Metropolitano Stadium on Tuesday, Diego Simeone’s side advanced 3–2 on aggregate, capitalising on their 2–0 victory in the first leg in Barcelona, News.az reports, citing BBC.

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Fast start from Barcelona not enough

Barcelona, currently leading La Liga, made an explosive start and quickly erased the aggregate deficit with two early goals. Rising star Lamine Yamal and forward Ferran Torres both found the net within the opening 24 minutes, putting the Catalan club firmly in control of the tie.

However, Atlético responded decisively. Nigerian forward Ademola Lookman scored in the 31st minute, a crucial goal that ultimately proved decisive in sending the Madrid side through on aggregate.

Key moments shape the outcome

The match turned further in Atlético’s favour late in the second half when Barcelona were reduced to ten men. Defender Eric García received a red card in the 79th minute after fouling Alexander Sørloth to stop a dangerous counterattack.

Speaking after the match, Atlético forward Antoine Griezmann described the tie as “very beautiful and difficult,” praising both teams while highlighting his side’s resilience.

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick acknowledged his team’s effort but admitted shortcomings, pointing to the squad’s youth and the need for improvement ahead of next season.

Return to Europe’s elite stage

This marks Atlético Madrid’s first appearance in the Champions League semi finals since 2017, signalling a return to Europe’s top tier under Simeone’s leadership.

They will now face either Arsenal or Sporting CP in the semi finals, with Arsenal holding a 1–0 advantage from the first leg of their quarter final tie.

Other results

In another quarter final clash on Tuesday, defending champions Paris Saint-Germain advanced after eliminating Liverpool, continuing their title defence campaign.

The Atlético Barcelona tie marked the fifth meeting between the two sides this year, underlining an intense rivalry that has played out across multiple competitions this season.