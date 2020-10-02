Food crisis approaching in Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

A food crisis is approaching in Armenia, Chief Analyst of the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication of Azerbaijan Masuma Talibova said, Trend reports.

Talibova made the remark commenting on the latest situation in Armenia.

Since the beginning of the counter-offensive operations of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, Armenia has already faced a serious problem in food supply.

“According to the information, interruptions in the purchase of food products, halt of work of some shops forced the authorities in Armenia to start worrying. Panic among the population is growing and, as a result, the number of calls to various sources for food support, is growing. It is interesting that this situation is relevant not only in the territories occupied by Armenia, but also on the territory of Armenia itself, which gives reason to say that the food crisis in this country will aggravate very soon,” stressed Talibova.

News.Az