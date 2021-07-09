Foreign diplomats view ongoing construction of Fuzuli Int’l Airport (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of their trip to the city of Shusha, representatives of diplomatic corps and international organizations in Azerbaijan viewed the ongoing construction of Fuzuli International Airport.

The foreign diplomats and representatives were informed about the work done at the airport, the foundation of which was laid by President Ilham Aliyev. They were told that the construction of the airport was involved Azerbaijan’s foreign partners, including Italian and Turkish companies.

In January 2021, President Aliyev signed an order on the construction of Fuzuli International Airport. A groundbreaking ceremony for the airport took place on January 14. The construction of the airport runway is planned to be completed by the end of the year.

News.Az