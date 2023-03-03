Foreign media representatives visit Azerbaijan’s Aghdam

+ ↺ − 16 px

A group of journalists, who arrived in Azerbaijan to cover the Summit-level Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement Contact Group in response to COVID-19 held in Baku, have today visited the country’s Aghdam district, liberated from the Armenian occupation.

Foreign media representatives, who first arrived in the village of Sarijali, were informed about Armenia’s massive contamination of liberated territories with mines, as well as demining works carried out by Azerbaijan in these territories.

As part of the trip, the journalists will familiarize themselves with residential buildings, civilian facilities, religious, cultural and historical monuments destroyed by Armenia during the occupation of Aghdam city, and visit the Imarat Complex, Juma Mosque, the remains of the Drama Theater building, as well as the Martyrs' Alley that was looted and destroyed.

The journalists will also view the reconstruction works carried out by Azerbaijan after the liberation of Aghdam city.

